Previous
Photo 2440
New Orleans Jackson Square
It was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1960, for its central role in the city's history, and as the site where in 1803 Louisiana was made United States territory pursuant to the Louisiana Purchase.
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
4
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
new
,
square
,
jackson
,
orleans
Marj
Very festive with the red bow decorations. A significant historical site.
December 1st, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
beautiful
December 1st, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely presentation.
December 1st, 2024
Elisabeth Sæter
Beautiful
December 1st, 2024
