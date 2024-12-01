Previous
New Orleans Jackson Square by pdulis
New Orleans Jackson Square

It was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1960, for its central role in the city's history, and as the site where in 1803 Louisiana was made United States territory pursuant to the Louisiana Purchase.
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Marj
Very festive with the red bow decorations. A significant historical site.
December 1st, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
beautiful
December 1st, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely presentation.
December 1st, 2024  
Elisabeth Sæter
Beautiful
December 1st, 2024  
