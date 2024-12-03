Previous
New Orleans Sunset by pdulis
Photo 2442

New Orleans Sunset

A New Orleans sunset is a symphony of colors that melts into the soul. As the sun dips below the horizon, it sets the Mississippi River aglow, its waters shimmering with golden and amber hues.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details

Barb
Lovely capture! Beautiful framing!
December 4th, 2024  
Zilli~
Quite a fitting lyrical description
December 4th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr.
yes, lovely
December 4th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
So beautiful.
December 4th, 2024  
