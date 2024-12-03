Sign up
Previous
Photo 2442
New Orleans Sunset
A New Orleans sunset is a symphony of colors that melts into the soul. As the sun dips below the horizon, it sets the Mississippi River aglow, its waters shimmering with golden and amber hues.
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
4
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2807
photos
325
followers
49
following
669% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
23rd November 2024 6:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
new
,
sunset
,
river
,
mississippi
,
orleans
Barb
ace
Lovely capture! Beautiful framing!
December 4th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Quite a fitting lyrical description
December 4th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
yes, lovely
December 4th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
So beautiful.
December 4th, 2024
