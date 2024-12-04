Sign up
Previous
Photo 2443
Mardi Gras Man
The spirit of Mardi Gras is alive and well any time of the year :)
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
1
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2808
photos
324
followers
49
following
669% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
20th November 2024 9:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mardi
,
gras
Marj
Vibrant photo capturing the essence of Mardi Gras
December 5th, 2024
