Louisiana’s Swamplands by pdulis
Louisiana’s Swamplands

The swamplands of Louisiana are among the most iconic and biologically rich ecosystems in the United States. They are characterized by their unique combination of freshwater marshes, cypress-tupelo forests, and slow-moving waterways.
8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Shutterbug ace
I love the red canoe floating through
December 9th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
You've given a real sense of the size of those trees by including the little boats. Nice touch of red too.
December 9th, 2024  
Chrissie ace
Glorious shot
December 9th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
A must see on black...superb
December 9th, 2024  
