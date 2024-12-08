Sign up
Photo 2447
Louisiana's Swamplands
The swamplands of Louisiana are among the most iconic and biologically rich ecosystems in the United States. They are characterized by their unique combination of freshwater marshes, cypress-tupelo forests, and slow-moving waterways.
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
4
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
louisiana
,
swampland
Shutterbug
ace
I love the red canoe floating through
December 9th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
You've given a real sense of the size of those trees by including the little boats. Nice touch of red too.
December 9th, 2024
Chrissie
ace
Glorious shot
December 9th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
A must see on black...superb
December 9th, 2024
