Swamp Trees by pdulis
Photo 2448

Swamp Trees

Swamps, with their mysterious charm and untamed beauty, have long captivated our imagination. These extraordinary ecosystems brim with life, offering an irresistible allure that draws us in.
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Danette Thompson ace
Cypress trees!
December 10th, 2024  
Tina
Cool picture - looks metallic as opposed to mossy. Well done
December 10th, 2024  
