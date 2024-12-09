Sign up
Photo 2448
Swamp Trees
Swamps, with their mysterious charm and untamed beauty, have long captivated our imagination. These extraordinary ecosystems brim with life, offering an irresistible allure that draws us in.
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
2
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2813
photos
325
followers
49
following
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
21st November 2024 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
swamp
Danette Thompson
ace
Cypress trees!
December 10th, 2024
Tina
Cool picture - looks metallic as opposed to mossy. Well done
December 10th, 2024
