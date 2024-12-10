Sign up
Photo 2449
Little Freddie King
Little Freddie King recorded the first electric blues album in New Orleans with Harmonica Williams in 1969. Now pedestrians walk past a new Little Freddie King mural on the side of Favela Chic on Frenchmen street in New Orleans.
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
LManning (Laura)
ace
Great artwork!
December 11th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Cool corner
December 11th, 2024
Rick
ace
Great capture.
December 11th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Very nice tribute to the musician. Nice capture of the colorful corner.
December 11th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
A street photo, freakin' love this one, dawg! Do more!
December 11th, 2024
