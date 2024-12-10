Previous
Little Freddie King by pdulis
Little Freddie King

Little Freddie King recorded the first electric blues album in New Orleans with Harmonica Williams in 1969. Now pedestrians walk past a new Little Freddie King mural on the side of Favela Chic on Frenchmen street in New Orleans.
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Peter Dulis

LManning (Laura) ace
Great artwork!
December 11th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Cool corner
December 11th, 2024  
Rick ace
Great capture.
December 11th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Very nice tribute to the musician. Nice capture of the colorful corner.
December 11th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
A street photo, freakin' love this one, dawg! Do more!
December 11th, 2024  
