Still Waters by pdulis
Photo 2455

Still Waters

He leads me by still waters ‘til my fears are gone ...
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Christine Sztukowski ace
WOW
December 17th, 2024  
