Photo 2456
Reaching up to Heaven
Gigantic Christmas tree at the mall
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
2
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2821
photos
325
followers
49
following
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
16th December 2024 3:44pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
christmas
Barb
ace
Perfect title for this photo! Certainly looks as though it will reach Heaven! :-)
December 18th, 2024
Tina
COOL perspective!!
December 18th, 2024
