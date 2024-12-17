Previous
Reaching up to Heaven by pdulis
Reaching up to Heaven

Gigantic Christmas tree at the mall
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Barb ace
Perfect title for this photo! Certainly looks as though it will reach Heaven! :-)
December 18th, 2024  
Tina
COOL perspective!!
December 18th, 2024  
