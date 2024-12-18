Previous
RGB Train City by pdulis
RGB Train City

Royal Botanical gardens train set
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
amyK ace
Beautiful display
December 19th, 2024  
Neil ace
Love it.
December 19th, 2024  
Rick ace
Cool.
December 19th, 2024  
l.eggzy ace
Such a lovely scene, love the colours in amongst the cute little houses!
December 19th, 2024  
