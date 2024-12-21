Sign up
Photo 2460
Heavenly Tree
Love this tree at the mall ...
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
2
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
tree
,
christmas
Corinne C
ace
Wow a tall tree. A great POV.
Is this the Eaton Center in Toronto?
December 22nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful pov!
December 22nd, 2024
Is this the Eaton Center in Toronto?