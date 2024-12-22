Sign up
Photo 2461
Winter Solstice
The 2024 winter solstice, the shortest day of the year. It marks the official start of winter, as the sun reaches its most southerly point in the sky as seen from Earth.
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
winter
,
lake
,
ontario
Beverley
Magnificent… pure bliss
December 23rd, 2024
Marj
The blanket of snow perfectly complements the glassy surface of the lake. Your photo is a lovely winter wonderland.
December 23rd, 2024
