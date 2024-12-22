Previous
Winter Solstice by pdulis
Winter Solstice

The 2024 winter solstice, the shortest day of the year. It marks the official start of winter, as the sun reaches its most southerly point in the sky as seen from Earth.
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Beverley
Magnificent… pure bliss
December 23rd, 2024  
Marj
The blanket of snow perfectly complements the glassy surface of the lake. Your photo is a lovely winter wonderland.
December 23rd, 2024  
