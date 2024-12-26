Previous
Waters Edge Fishing by pdulis
Photo 2465

Waters Edge Fishing

Morning adventures with my grandson ...
26th December 2024 26th Dec 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
675% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Marvellous sky, but that water looks COLD!
December 27th, 2024  
Chrissie ace
Glorious scene
December 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact