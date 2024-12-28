Previous
Sunset Thistles by pdulis
Photo 2467

Sunset Thistles

Winter transforms landscapes and even thistles look grand ...
28th December 2024 28th Dec 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Corinne C ace
Fantastic POV and colors
A great contender to yesterday's shot :-)
December 29th, 2024  
Barb ace
Gorgeous!
December 29th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
That’s a magnificent shot!
December 29th, 2024  
