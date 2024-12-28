Sign up
Previous
Photo 2467
Sunset Thistles
Winter transforms landscapes and even thistles look grand ...
28th December 2024
28th Dec 24
3
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2832
photos
325
followers
50
following
675% complete
2460
2461
2462
2463
2464
2465
2466
2467
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
sunset
,
winter
,
thistles
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic POV and colors
A great contender to yesterday's shot :-)
December 29th, 2024
Barb
ace
Gorgeous!
December 29th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
That’s a magnificent shot!
December 29th, 2024
365 Project
A great contender to yesterday's shot :-)