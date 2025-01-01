Sign up
Previous
Photo 2471
Kariya Squirrel
Kariya Park is a Japanese garden with the cutest squirrels located in downtown Mississauga. The park is named after Mississauga's sister city Kariya, Japan.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
6
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2836
photos
325
followers
50
following
676% complete
View this month »
2464
2465
2466
2467
2468
2469
2470
2471
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
1st January 2025 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
park
,
kariya
Laura
ace
Cute little guy.
January 2nd, 2025
*lynn
ace
Black beauty! Looks like it is fattened up for winter.
January 2nd, 2025
Barb
ace
Pretty squirrel! We don't have black ones!
January 2nd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Too cute
January 2nd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
That’s very sweet.
January 2nd, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
So sweet!
January 2nd, 2025
