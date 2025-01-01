Previous
Kariya Squirrel by pdulis
Kariya Squirrel

Kariya Park is a Japanese garden with the cutest squirrels located in downtown Mississauga. The park is named after Mississauga's sister city Kariya, Japan.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Laura
Cute little guy.
January 2nd, 2025  
*lynn
Black beauty! Looks like it is fattened up for winter.
January 2nd, 2025  
Barb
Pretty squirrel! We don't have black ones!
January 2nd, 2025  
Zilli~
Too cute
January 2nd, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
That’s very sweet.
January 2nd, 2025  
Liz Milne
So sweet!
January 2nd, 2025  
