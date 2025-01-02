Previous
Kariya Squirrel's Friend by pdulis
Photo 2472

Kariya Squirrel's Friend

So many squirrels in Kariya park. Here's the black one's friend ;)
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
677% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
That is a plump looking squirrel.
January 3rd, 2025  
Babs ace
Wow this chap looks well fed.
January 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact