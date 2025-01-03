Sign up
Photo 2473
The Iron Dome
In visual futurism, the line between total fantasy and futuristic is a thread of reality.
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
exposure
,
double
,
fantasty
LManning (Laura)
ace
That’s thought-provoking…
January 4th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
Love this!
January 4th, 2025
Mickey Anderson
ace
Very cool!!!
January 4th, 2025
Marj
Wonderful photo techniques to create this fantasy
January 4th, 2025
