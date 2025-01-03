Previous
The Iron Dome by pdulis
The Iron Dome

In visual futurism, the line between total fantasy and futuristic is a thread of reality.
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
LManning (Laura) ace
That’s thought-provoking…
January 4th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Love this!
January 4th, 2025  
Mickey Anderson ace
Very cool!!!
January 4th, 2025  
Marj
Wonderful photo techniques to create this fantasy
January 4th, 2025  
