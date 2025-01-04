Previous
Up Up & Away by pdulis
Up Up & Away

Off to the Caribbean - hope to share photos (if all works well)
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Beverley ace
Fabulous fun! Look forward to your photos… it’ll be awesome!
January 5th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Have a great vacation!
January 5th, 2025  
