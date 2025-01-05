Previous
Dominican Sunset by pdulis
Dominican Sunset

Long day to get down to the island but i dud catch a glimpse of the sunset
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Marj
Beautiful time of day for a perfect sunset photo
January 6th, 2025  
Allison Williams ace
Beautiful shot
January 6th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Super capture
January 6th, 2025  
