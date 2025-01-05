Sign up
Previous
Photo 2475
Dominican Sunset
Long day to get down to the island but i dud catch a glimpse of the sunset
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
3
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2840
photos
325
followers
50
following
678% complete
View this month »
2468
2469
2470
2471
2472
2473
2474
2475
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
5th January 2025 6:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
Marj
Beautiful time of day for a perfect sunset photo
January 6th, 2025
Allison Williams
ace
Beautiful shot
January 6th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Super capture
January 6th, 2025
