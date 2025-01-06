Previous
Serenity by pdulis
Serenity

Serenity requires wisdom: change what you can, ignore what you can't. Enjoy what you have!
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
gloria jones
Excellent framing...:)
January 6th, 2025  
Beverley
Fabulous shot… beautiful quote
January 6th, 2025  
vaidas
I like the feeling of window view.
January 6th, 2025  
Bucktree
Great framing and quote.
January 6th, 2025  
Zilli~
I won’t change a thing here ;)
January 6th, 2025  
Francoise
gosh. I might get there one of these days (all senses intended)
January 6th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Great framing!
January 6th, 2025  
