Previous
Photo 2476
Serenity
Serenity requires wisdom: change what you can, ignore what you can't. Enjoy what you have!
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
7
7
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
serenity
,
selfie
,
domenica
gloria jones
ace
Excellent framing...:)
January 6th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Fabulous shot… beautiful quote
January 6th, 2025
vaidas
ace
I like the feeling of window view.
January 6th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Great framing and quote.
January 6th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
I won’t change a thing here ;)
January 6th, 2025
Francoise
ace
gosh. I might get there one of these days (all senses intended)
January 6th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great framing!
January 6th, 2025
