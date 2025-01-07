Previous
Hiking Girl at Sunrise by pdulis
Photo 2477

Hiking Girl at Sunrise

It’s interesting the people you meet at sunrise :)

Ps- sorry I can’t always respond to all your beautiful photos while on holiday
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details

Nice composition
January 7th, 2025  
Beautiful shot…
January 7th, 2025  
