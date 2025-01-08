Sign up
Previous
Photo 2478
Peacefulness
Peace is present right here and now, in ourselves and in everything we do and see. Every breath we take, every step we take, can be filled with peace, joy, and serenity
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
2
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2843
photos
326
followers
50
following
678% complete
2471
2472
2473
2474
2475
2476
2477
2478
Views
18
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Tags
sunrise
,
peacefulness
,
domenica
Rick
ace
Beautiful capture.
January 9th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
It is peaceful looking I love the color in the sky and in the water.
January 9th, 2025
