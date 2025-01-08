Previous
Peacefulness by pdulis
Photo 2478

Peacefulness

Peace is present right here and now, in ourselves and in everything we do and see. Every breath we take, every step we take, can be filled with peace, joy, and serenity
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Beautiful capture.
January 9th, 2025  
It is peaceful looking I love the color in the sky and in the water.
January 9th, 2025  
