Sunrise Splendour by pdulis
Photo 2479

Sunrise Splendour

Nothing is more beautiful than the loveliness of the sea before sunrise
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
gloria jones ace
Such a fresh looking atmosphere...great framing
January 10th, 2025  
