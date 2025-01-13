Previous
The Wolf Moon by pdulis
Photo 2483

The Wolf Moon

God put the moon in the sky to remind us that our darkest moments lead to our brightest …
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
680% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
This is a beautiful composition, Peter, and I love the encouraging thought you've shared! So true!
January 14th, 2025  
KWind ace
Great composition and lighting.
January 14th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Great quote to go with this lovely photo
January 14th, 2025  
Allison Williams ace
Thanks for the reminder. I better look up!
January 14th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice lines
January 14th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Awooooooo!!!
January 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact