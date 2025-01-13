Sign up
Previous
Photo 2483
The Wolf Moon
God put the moon in the sky to remind us that our darkest moments lead to our brightest …
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
6
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2848
photos
327
followers
50
following
2476
2477
2478
2479
2480
2481
2482
2483
Views
24
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Tags
moon
,
wolf
,
gibbous
,
waxing
Barb
ace
This is a beautiful composition, Peter, and I love the encouraging thought you've shared! So true!
January 14th, 2025
KWind
ace
Great composition and lighting.
January 14th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Great quote to go with this lovely photo
January 14th, 2025
Allison Williams
ace
Thanks for the reminder. I better look up!
January 14th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice lines
January 14th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Awooooooo!!!
January 14th, 2025
