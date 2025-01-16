Previous
Mother egret feeding her baby by pdulis
Mother egret feeding her baby

When Great Egrets feed their young they always make sure the food is just right. The parent catches the fish, frog, etc. eats it, and then, after partially digesting it, regurgitates it into the throat of the chick
Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Susan Wakely
What a fabulous capture.
January 16th, 2025  
