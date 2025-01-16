Sign up
Previous
Photo 2486
Mother egret feeding her baby
When Great Egrets feed their young they always make sure the food is just right. The parent catches the fish, frog, etc. eats it, and then, after partially digesting it, regurgitates it into the throat of the chick
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
1
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2851
photos
327
followers
50
following
681% complete
View this month »
2479
2480
2481
2482
2483
2484
2485
2486
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
egret
Susan Wakely
ace
What a fabulous capture.
January 16th, 2025
