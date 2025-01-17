Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2487
Laguna de maimon
Laguna de maimon Is a well kept secret near Amber Cove Cruise Port, near Puerto Plata. It is home to hundreds of Egrets and other wild life. Sunrise over the birds was Fantastic.
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2852
photos
328
followers
50
following
681% complete
View this month »
2480
2481
2482
2483
2484
2485
2486
2487
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
17th January 2025 7:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
de
,
laguna
,
egrets
,
domenica
,
maimon
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful sunrise. I love the symmetry.
January 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close