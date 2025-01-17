Previous
Laguna de maimon by pdulis
Laguna de maimon

Laguna de maimon Is a well kept secret near Amber Cove Cruise Port, near Puerto Plata. It is home to hundreds of Egrets and other wild life. Sunrise over the birds was Fantastic.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful sunrise. I love the symmetry.
January 18th, 2025  
