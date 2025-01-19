Sign up
Previous
Photo 2489
Adios Dominica
We say adios to the Caribbean today as we make our way back to Canada …
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
6
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2854
photos
328
followers
50
following
681% complete
View this month »
2482
2483
2484
2485
2486
2487
2488
2489
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
19th January 2025 7:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
caribbean
,
dominica
Nigel Rogers
ace
Great composition, looks like you have had an enjoyable trip.
January 19th, 2025
Jo
ace
I shall miss your photographs of this beautiful country However I have no doubt you will be posting photos full of beauty and interest as always.
January 19th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Nice joyous thank you and farewell shot.
January 19th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Great send off image!
January 19th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous adios
January 19th, 2025
vaidas
ace
Nice
January 19th, 2025
