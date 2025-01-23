Previous
Palm Delight Day Dream by pdulis
Photo 2493

Palm Delight Day Dream

Like a palm tree, we should grow towards the light regardless of the shadows around us...
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Harry J Benson
Wonderful view
January 24th, 2025  
Shutterbug
Interesting colors and nice pov.
January 24th, 2025  
