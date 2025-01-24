Previous
Lookout Point Sunrise by pdulis
Photo 2494

Lookout Point Sunrise

This Lookout Point was a great vantage point at Sunrise
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
lovely!
January 25th, 2025  
