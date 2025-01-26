Sign up
Previous
Photo 2496
A Winters Day
Winter may seem harsh with its cold winds and snow, but it strengthens us for brighter days ahead.
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
5
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2861
photos
332
followers
51
following
683% complete
View this month »
2489
2490
2491
2492
2493
2494
2495
2496
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
25th January 2025 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
lake
,
ontario
Casablanca
ace
I love Winter, it is my favourite season
January 27th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Peter this is so pretty
January 27th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
A lovey winter scene!
January 27th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Great saying
January 27th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Very nice Peter!
January 27th, 2025
