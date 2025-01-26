Previous
A Winters Day by pdulis
A Winters Day

Winter may seem harsh with its cold winds and snow, but it strengthens us for brighter days ahead.
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Casablanca ace
I love Winter, it is my favourite season
January 27th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Peter this is so pretty
January 27th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
A lovey winter scene!
January 27th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Great saying
January 27th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Very nice Peter!
January 27th, 2025  
