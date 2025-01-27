Previous
Dreaming by pdulis
Dreaming

Dreams make us wonder, dreams open possibilities, dreams make us believe in a better future...
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Interesting image. Very creative.
January 28th, 2025  
Marj
So artistic. Love the black and white with a magical vibe
January 28th, 2025  
An intriguing composite.
January 28th, 2025  
