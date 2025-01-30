Previous
Easy Ride by pdulis
Easy Ride

Let's ride, yeah
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Love it
January 31st, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful shot of a beautiful car
January 31st, 2025  
Barb ace
Great selective colors!
January 31st, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I love the way you used selective color. And thanks for the tutorial on frozen flowers.
January 31st, 2025  
