Photo 2500
Easy Ride
Let's ride, yeah
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
4
2
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
11th October 2019 5:49pm
car
girl
havanna
cuba
Christine Sztukowski
Love it
January 31st, 2025
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot of a beautiful car
January 31st, 2025
Barb
Great selective colors!
January 31st, 2025
Shutterbug
I love the way you used selective color. And thanks for the tutorial on frozen flowers.
January 31st, 2025
