Previous
Photo 2501
Toronto Streetcar
On the move
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
9
9
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2866
photos
332
followers
51
following
685% complete
2494
2495
2496
2497
2498
2499
2500
2501
Views
21
Comments
9
Fav's
9
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
toronto
,
streetcar
Susan Klassen
ace
Fabulous street capture!
February 1st, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
February 1st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nice street shot
February 1st, 2025
william wooderson
ace
You convey a great sense of pace and movement!
February 1st, 2025
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
February 1st, 2025
Babs
ace
Fabulous. fav.
February 1st, 2025
Liz Fang
ace
Incredible shot!
February 1st, 2025
Jerzy
ace
Excellent street shot!
February 1st, 2025
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
Super night shot & great sense of movement
February 1st, 2025
