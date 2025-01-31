Previous
Toronto Streetcar by pdulis
Photo 2501

Toronto Streetcar

On the move
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
685% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Klassen ace
Fabulous street capture!
February 1st, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
February 1st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice street shot
February 1st, 2025  
william wooderson ace
You convey a great sense of pace and movement!
February 1st, 2025  
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
February 1st, 2025  
Babs ace
Fabulous. fav.
February 1st, 2025  
Liz Fang ace
Incredible shot!
February 1st, 2025  
Jerzy ace
Excellent street shot!
February 1st, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
Super night shot & great sense of movement
February 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact