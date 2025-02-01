Previous
Toronto City Hall by pdulis
Toronto City Hall

The Toronto City Hall is one of the city's most distinctive landmarks.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
KWind
Cool shot!!
February 2nd, 2025  
Babs
Lovely framing, looks very futuristic
February 2nd, 2025  
Harry J Benson
Nicely presented
February 2nd, 2025  
Shutterbug
I love the framing.
February 2nd, 2025  
