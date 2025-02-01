Sign up
Photo 2502
Toronto City Hall
The Toronto City Hall is one of the city's most distinctive landmarks.
1st February 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
31st January 2025 6:49pm
Tags
hall
,
city
,
toronto
KWind
ace
Cool shot!!
February 2nd, 2025
Babs
ace
Lovely framing, looks very futuristic
February 2nd, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Nicely presented
February 2nd, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
I love the framing.
February 2nd, 2025
