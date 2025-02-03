Sign up
Previous
Photo 2504
Topaz Sunrise
Balsam Lake sunrise ... with a little Topaz magic :)
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
3
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2869
photos
332
followers
51
following
686% complete
2497
2498
2499
2500
2501
2502
2503
2504
20
3
2
365 - The 2nd Year
12th January 2022 8:40am
Tags
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
,
balsam
william wooderson
ace
You so make me want to visit Ontario!
February 3rd, 2025
Jo
ace
Stunning
February 3rd, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful
February 3rd, 2025
