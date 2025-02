Christmas Rose

The following story explains the origin of the name of Christmas Rose. A poor shepherd travelled to Bethlehem. Because he did not have a present to give to the baby Jesus and, as it was the cold season, he did not find any flowers by the wayside, he wept bitterly. However, as his tears touched the soil, flowers as beautiful as roses sprung from the ground. Overwhelmed with joy, the shepherd took these "Christ-mas Roses" and gave them to the Child of Christ as a present.