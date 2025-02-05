Sign up
Previous
Photo 2506
Christ Church Cathedral
Christ Church Cathedral was designated a national historic site of Canada in 1985 because: it is an excellent example of a Gothic Revival-style cathedral.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
2
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2871
photos
332
followers
51
following
686% complete
View this month »
2499
2500
2501
2502
2503
2504
2505
2506
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
31st December 2014 10:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
cathedral
,
christ
Islandgirl
ace
Wonderful architecture!
February 6th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
very nice
February 6th, 2025
