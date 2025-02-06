Previous
Winter Wonderland by pdulis
Winter Wonderland

Niagara Fall in winter - there is nothing more breathtaking than the Niagara Falls in the winter. The Cave of the Winds walk under the American falls is spectacular:)
Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tina
Beautiful!!! I've been to Niagara Falls many times tho I've not seen it frozen. Waterfalls are a huge draw for me - have you been to Letchworth State park in NY? (I live in NJ, but upstate NY is where I'm from)
February 7th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre
Spectacular! I hope I can get up there to visit my son while it's still frozen like this.
February 7th, 2025  
Jane Pittenger
Wow
February 7th, 2025  
Shutterbug
The only time I had a chance to see the Niagara Falls, they had “turned it off”. (1969) This is really beautiful.
February 7th, 2025  
