Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2507
Winter Wonderland
Niagara Fall in winter - there is nothing more breathtaking than the Niagara Falls in the winter. The Cave of the Winds walk under the American falls is spectacular:)
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
4
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2872
photos
332
followers
51
following
686% complete
View this month »
2500
2501
2502
2503
2504
2505
2506
2507
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
falls
,
winter
,
niagara
Tina
ace
Beautiful!!! I've been to Niagara Falls many times tho I've not seen it frozen. Waterfalls are a huge draw for me - have you been to Letchworth State park in NY? (I live in NJ, but upstate NY is where I'm from)
February 7th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Spectacular! I hope I can get up there to visit my son while it's still frozen like this.
February 7th, 2025
Jane Pittenger
ace
Wow
February 7th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
The only time I had a chance to see the Niagara Falls, they had “turned it off”. (1969) This is really beautiful.
February 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close