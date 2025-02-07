Previous
Winter in Niagara Vineyards by pdulis
Winter in Niagara Vineyards

Journeying through snow-covered vineyards today left me speechless with it's beauty
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
amyK ace
Wonderful scene; excellent composition
February 8th, 2025  
