Previous
Niagara River Sunrise by pdulis
Photo 2510

Niagara River Sunrise

The Great Lakes is the world's largest surface freshwater system. In the 1880s, the Niagara River became the first waterway in North America harnessed for large-scale generation of hydroelectricity.
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
687% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful!
February 10th, 2025  
Beth ace
Peter, this is exquisite, a natural beauty at its best. You appear to be quite close though too close for my comfort. I read that the falls were frozen over this year truly amazing.
February 10th, 2025  
Allison Maltese ace
That's some cold looking water, and a beautiful sunrise image.
February 10th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
February 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact