Winter Vines of Niagara by pdulis
Winter Vines of Niagara

As mercury drops and old man winter arrives in his icicle chariot, the Niagara vineyards are transformed into a magical wonderland.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Suzanne ace
Great shot
February 11th, 2025  
Barb ace
Beautiful row upon row!
February 11th, 2025  
