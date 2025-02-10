Sign up
Previous
Photo 2511
Winter Vines of Niagara
As mercury drops and old man winter arrives in his icicle chariot, the Niagara vineyards are transformed into a magical wonderland.
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
2
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
7th February 2025 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
vineyards
,
niagara
Suzanne
ace
Great shot
February 11th, 2025
Barb
ace
Beautiful row upon row!
February 11th, 2025
