American Niagara Falls by pdulis
Photo 2513

American Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls was formed from the same glacial-melt activity that formed the Great Lakes at the end of the last Ice Age, some 12,000 years ago. One of my favourite views of the falls is on the American side.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Laura ace
Perfect shot. I'm hoping to get to the falls one year when they are frozen.
February 13th, 2025  
amyK ace
Terrific pov
February 13th, 2025  
Heather (pixelchix) ace
Love the pop of red, and the inclusion of the person really adds a sense of perspective. I would love to see these falls one day. I imagine their power and beauty must take your breath away.
February 13th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A beautiful scene (but I still prefer the Canadian side!)
February 13th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
February 13th, 2025  
Allison Williams ace
So impressive. I’ve only been to Niagara in the summer which is special enough but this is out of this world.
February 13th, 2025  
