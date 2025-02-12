Sign up
Previous
Photo 2513
American Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls was formed from the same glacial-melt activity that formed the Great Lakes at the end of the last Ice Age, some 12,000 years ago. One of my favourite views of the falls is on the American side.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
6
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2878
photos
333
followers
51
following
688% complete
View this month »
2506
2507
2508
2509
2510
2511
2512
2513
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
6th February 2025 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
falls
,
american
,
niagara
Laura
ace
Perfect shot. I'm hoping to get to the falls one year when they are frozen.
February 13th, 2025
amyK
ace
Terrific pov
February 13th, 2025
Heather (pixelchix)
ace
Love the pop of red, and the inclusion of the person really adds a sense of perspective. I would love to see these falls one day. I imagine their power and beauty must take your breath away.
February 13th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
A beautiful scene (but I still prefer the Canadian side!)
February 13th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
February 13th, 2025
Allison Williams
ace
So impressive. I’ve only been to Niagara in the summer which is special enough but this is out of this world.
February 13th, 2025
