St. Lawrence Gazebo by pdulis
Photo 2514

St. Lawrence Gazebo

Torontonians are digging out from the largest snowstorm the city has seen in the last two years, but it was a great day to capture a few photos at the lake
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Shutterbug ace
Pristine snow and beautifully clear sky. Very nicely composed also.
February 14th, 2025  
