Photo 2515
8th line Barn Sunset
The barn is a symbol of the connection between man and nature and is a time machine to a simpler era.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
sunset
winter
barn
ontario
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful capture...super composition
February 15th, 2025
Lynne
Great shot
February 15th, 2025
L. H.
ace
Beautiful desolation.
February 15th, 2025
Barb
ace
Lovely rural capture!
February 15th, 2025
