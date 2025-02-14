Previous
8th line Barn Sunset by pdulis
Photo 2515

8th line Barn Sunset

The barn is a symbol of the connection between man and nature and is a time machine to a simpler era.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
689% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Beautiful capture...super composition
February 15th, 2025  
Lynne
Great shot
February 15th, 2025  
L. H. ace
Beautiful desolation.
February 15th, 2025  
Barb ace
Lovely rural capture!
February 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact