Winter Street Car

One of the most iconic features of Toronto’s transportation system is the streetcar. For over a century, these streetcars have been an integral part of Toronto’s landscape, blending seamlessly into the vibrant city streets.
Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
gloria jones ace
Love the red color against all of the white snow...super winter shot
February 17th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Oh....now THAT is really cool!
February 17th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I love the diagonal comp and the contrast of the vibrant red cars with the snowy environment.
February 17th, 2025  
