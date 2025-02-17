Previous
Sugar Beach Toronto by pdulis
Photo 2518

Sugar Beach Toronto

Sugar Beach is really sweet ..... :)
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Rob Falbo
A W E S O M E - P H O T O - !!
February 17th, 2025  
Barb ace
So empty! Is this a current winter photo? If so, I am surprised to see the beach umbrellas still out in the weather... Nice composition, though!
February 17th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Ha, I like what you did there! Sweet photo indeedy
February 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet but deserted !
February 17th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Brr, sweet and cold! Super shot
February 17th, 2025  
Liz Gooster ace
Stunning shot. That candyfloss pink is so wonderful against the white.
February 17th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
It especially lives up to its name when the snow dusts it. Beautiful capture. The pink umbrellas seem especially appropriate for that beach….it just invites a party.
February 17th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Surreal looking. This beach is more suited to cross country skis than to swim suits.
February 17th, 2025  
