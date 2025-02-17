Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2518
Sugar Beach Toronto
Sugar Beach is really sweet ..... :)
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
8
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2883
photos
335
followers
51
following
689% complete
View this month »
2511
2512
2513
2514
2515
2516
2517
2518
Photo Details
Views
30
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Taken
17th February 2025 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
beach
,
toronto
,
sugar
Rob Falbo
A W E S O M E - P H O T O - !!
February 17th, 2025
Barb
ace
So empty! Is this a current winter photo? If so, I am surprised to see the beach umbrellas still out in the weather... Nice composition, though!
February 17th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Ha, I like what you did there! Sweet photo indeedy
February 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet but deserted !
February 17th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Brr, sweet and cold! Super shot
February 17th, 2025
Liz Gooster
ace
Stunning shot. That candyfloss pink is so wonderful against the white.
February 17th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
It especially lives up to its name when the snow dusts it. Beautiful capture. The pink umbrellas seem especially appropriate for that beach….it just invites a party.
February 17th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
Surreal looking. This beach is more suited to cross country skis than to swim suits.
February 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close