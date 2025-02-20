Sign up
Previous
Photo 2521
Inglis Falls
Inglis Falls in Ontario is alluring at any time of the year, but it has a magical quality when covered in sparkling ice and snow.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
7
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2886
photos
337
followers
51
following
690% complete
View this month »
2514
2515
2516
2517
2518
2519
2520
2521
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
falls
,
winter
,
ontario
,
inglis
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Incredible
February 21st, 2025
Beth
ace
Super image!
February 21st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Amazing capture
February 21st, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Good scene and water capture
February 21st, 2025
Vanessa
ace
Wonderful!
February 21st, 2025
Marj
ace
Marvelous !
February 21st, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful Peter.
February 21st, 2025
