Inglis Falls by pdulis
Inglis Falls

Inglis Falls in Ontario is alluring at any time of the year, but it has a magical quality when covered in sparkling ice and snow.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Christine Sztukowski
Incredible
February 21st, 2025  
Beth
Super image!
February 21st, 2025  
gloria jones
Amazing capture
February 21st, 2025  
Harry J Benson
Good scene and water capture
February 21st, 2025  
Vanessa
Wonderful!
February 21st, 2025  
Marj
Marvelous !
February 21st, 2025  
Dorothy
Beautiful Peter.
February 21st, 2025  
