Winter Waterfowl by pdulis
Winter Waterfowl

Winter is the best time of year to view the widest variety of waterfowl on Lake Ontario. They gather near the open water and getting close is not too hard.
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Beth ace
Nice winter scene with the beautiful white swan.
February 28th, 2025  
