Previous
Photo 2528
Winter Waterfowl
Winter is the best time of year to view the widest variety of waterfowl on Lake Ontario. They gather near the open water and getting close is not too hard.
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
1
0
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2893
photos
339
followers
52
following
2521
2522
2523
2524
2525
2526
2527
2528
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
27th February 2025 2:02pm
Tags
ducks
,
winter
,
lake
,
ontario
,
swan
Beth
Nice winter scene with the beautiful white swan.
February 28th, 2025
