The Lenten Rose by pdulis
The Lenten Rose

The Lenten Rose, despite its name, is not a rose at all! This plant is not only beautiful but also has medicinal properties. It is believed to have anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and diuretic effects, and has been used to treat various ailments.
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Barb
Sublimely beautiful!
March 1st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Nice
March 1st, 2025  
Allison Williams
Love all the shades
March 1st, 2025  
