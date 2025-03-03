Previous
Fly the Coup by pdulis
Fly the Coup

All right boys - it's time to fly the coup :)
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Ha, fun shot! I see most of them are banded or tagged. Do you know their story?
March 4th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Showing off his dance moves.
March 4th, 2025  
Barb ace
Marvelous capture, Peter! Well timed!
March 4th, 2025  
