Photo 2532
Fly the Coup
All right boys - it's time to fly the coup :)
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
3
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
28th February 2025 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
swan
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Ha, fun shot! I see most of them are banded or tagged. Do you know their story?
March 4th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Showing off his dance moves.
March 4th, 2025
Barb
ace
Marvelous capture, Peter! Well timed!
March 4th, 2025
