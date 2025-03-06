Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2535
Winter Cityscape
View from Centre Islands
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2900
photos
340
followers
52
following
694% complete
View this month »
2528
2529
2530
2531
2532
2533
2534
2535
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
13th August 2024 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
island
,
centre
,
toronto
Shutterbug
ace
Magical. I love what you have done with this.
March 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close